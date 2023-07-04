Stew Peters Show - How To Survive Imminent Christian Persecution “Nehemiah Strong” Book Aims To Equip Christ Followers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEHEMIAH STRONG: Christians Must Be Strong To Survive Societal Decay.Christian persecution is on the rise but what should followers of Christ do about it?
John Dyslin, author of the new book “Nehemiah Strong”, is here to talk about how Christians survive this current dark age. John spent years fighting the abortion industry.
He then started learning how to combat human trafficking and satanic ritual abuse.