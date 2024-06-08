BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why You Should Say No More Often: Time Management Hacks for Busy Teachers
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 11 months ago

In this episode of 'Underworked and Overpaid,' we explore common time management mistakes teachers make and offer practical tips to overcome them. Learn how to prioritize tasks, create effective schedules, set realistic goals, say no to extra tasks, and eliminate distractions. Improve your time management habits to reduce stress, avoid burnout, and achieve a balanced professional and personal life. Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe for more valuable insights.

00:00 Introduction to Teacher Career Mistakes
00:55 Common Time Management Mistakes
01:34 Practical Tips for Better Time Management
01:39 Prioritizing and Scheduling
02:19 Setting Realistic Goals
02:52 Learning to Say No
03:08 Eliminating Distractions
03:28 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
educationteacherlatetime managementbusy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy