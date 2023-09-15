Untested vaccines for kids!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Kennedy Jr asked Anthony Fauci: “Can you find me 1 out the 72 vaccines for children that had been subject to a safety test?”
Anthony Fauci refused to show evidence, so RFK Jr sued him. After a year Fauci eventually gave him a letter saying: “We have no evidence of any pre-license safety testing on any of the vaccines.”