The Art of winning podcast with Ashton Levarek. More Than a Call: genuine business relationships on the phone with Richard Blank

What it takes to transform a small startup into a successful, people-centric business? In today’s episode, we explore the journey of Richard Blank, who ventured into the world of call centers in Costa Rica, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and compassion that turned his company into a family.





https://youtu.be/-XQt7QNlH7I





From valuable insights on leadership and employee motivation to the power of storytelling in business, Richard's experiences and wisdom offer a unique perspective on building a brand that's not just about numbers, but about connections. Discover how creating an environment of empathy and personal growth can unlock untapped potential in both employees and clients, making business not just profitable, but fulfilling.







