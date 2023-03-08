BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Welcome to the 15-minute city. If you have exceeded your limit of meat, dairy and eggs, the digital entrance gates won't open for you.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
158 views • 03/08/2023

Location:
London, Canada.

Soon to be in all the stores.

And no the cameras are not to check inventory. They are to capture your face for facial recognition and identifying you. So you will be kept in check at all times with the New World Order totalitarian tyrannical 666 Beast System.

freedommama26

PS: The cameras are (so far) only in the meat and daily sections. And those items are what the NWO is trying to first limit, then eventually cut us off from it completely.
Only toxic chitin filled bugs and fake toxic "meats" and fake toxic "eggs" will be allowed.
The person that has posted this was mocked by NPC's (those who are fully asleep, yet think they're awake & that  us Truthers are the fools). They even had characters claiming to be employees from the store claiming it's for inventory checking. Ultimate NPC's defending their satanic masters. Sad.

