GoPro video from an UKR Azovite that did not go as well as expected.

The video shows how the Nazis from “Azov” are going to the military base and preparing to storm Russian positions, or rather re-take their old positions from Russian 752nd motorized rifle regiment of the 3rd MSD, which recently knocked out the Azovites.

As a result of the battle, Russian fighters eliminated two and captured another two azovites. One of the prisoners eventually escaped and died (the one who at the end of the video introduced himself as Vladislav from the 2nd battalion of the 2nd company, call sign “Prapor”, video from his GoPro camera).

And two managed to run back to their positions.

In short, “Azov” has zero chance against 752nd Regiment.

Adding...

Adviser to Biden jake "Al Qaeda is on our side in Syria" Sullivan said that Kiev has already “taken advantage” of permission to carry out strikes with American weapons on Russian territory.





