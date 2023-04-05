So---- We Went To The Moon, Huh?

229 views • 04/05/2023

NOTE: There is no connection between The Matt Billon

This video may be a little 'aged' by now, but the contents are, to say the least, VERY interesting

A Moon Landing? Yes, We Have A Studio Lot For That.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.