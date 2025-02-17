BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ISRAEL: PAST, PRESENT & FUTURE Part 9: Prayer of Desperation
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 7 months ago

The Assyrian empire was at its peak when Sennacherib decided to attack King Hezekiah and destroy what remained of Israel. Hezekiah was walking with the Lord but he was still not sure that God would save them and he offered Sennacherib tribute in a failed attempt to avoid war.

Finally, in desperation, he asked Isaiah to intercede after General Rabshakeh laid siege to Jerusalem. This crafty man filled the Israelite's with fear when he told them that the Lord had commissioned the Assyrians to destroy Jerusalem. Yet prayer is a game changer as Hezekiah went to the Lord and God responded to his faith.

The Lord sent an angel and 165,000 soldiers were slain in a single night and Sennacherib was robbed of victory. It has been said that prayer is the key to heaven but faith unlocks the door. Hezekiah sought the Lord and watched as God defended Jerusalem.

What did the Devil do for Sennacherib? He returned to Nineveh and was assassinated in the temple of his false god. What’s the lesson to be learned? There is no crisis in heaven; God has a solution to every problem, and if we are willing to trust the Lord, He will certainly take care of us!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1613.pdf

RLJ-1613 -- AUGUST 20, 2017

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
prayerfaithisaiahangel of the lorddivine interventionsennacheribfalse god165siege of jerusalemtrust in godking hezekiahassyrian empireattack on jerusalemtribute to sennacheribgeneral rabshakehfear of israelites000 soldiers slainvictory robbedcrisis in heavengods solutionsassassination of sennacherib
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy