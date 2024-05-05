Children with disabilities – it’s our own choice

Are you planning to start a family? To give your child the best of opportunities to succeed in this life, the is more we can do in advance than to invest in the safest car and choose the color of its first outfit.





We know that our children bring with them experiences from previous lives, and that these experiences, or traumas if you like, shape their ‘personalities’. What we might also want to be aware of is how these experiences in some cases shape the child’s entire life by limiting their physical body or mental abilities. And most importantly; we might want to be aware that there are things we can do in advance to help our coming child so that it doesn’t have to live an entire life with disabilities to ‘learn a lesson’.





