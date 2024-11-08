SN1438: MAGA Cycle, Human Reproduction & Combative Culture ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5mv9yt-sn1438-maga-cycle-human-reproduction-and-combative-culture-.html]





For all intents and purposes, it’s looking like Donald Trump will be our 47th president of the United States of America. This excites me as a thought, however, you’re not all here for the excitement, you’re here for the thoughts. I wrestle with the notion of them allowing Donald Trump to amicably take office, something tells me that it won’t be a peaceful transfer of power and that they won’t certify the election. I pray I’m wrong.





We take a break from the political fervor to venture into the most recent information regarding COVID19. In Naomi Wolf’s new book The Pfizer Papers, she uncovers documents detailing how Pfizer knowingly told pregnant mothers to take the vaccine. They did this because they wanted to see how the jab affects human reproduction and ultimately the population. Damning evidence of worldwide medical experiment.





The globalists aren’t done though. Politically and medically we’re seeing massive changes take place, and this trifecta would only be complete with a social-cultural competent. This disruptive force is sweeping through, not only America, but the entire world. It would seem as though the entire world is experiencing coordinated upheaval for some type of global change.





