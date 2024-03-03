BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NWO: The US’ CIA (Catholic Intelligence Agency) admits to instigating war with Russia
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
585 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
137 views • 03/03/2024

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Greg Reese


The United States, the second beast or the beast that rises out of the earth in Revelation 13:11-16, wants to instigate war with Russia. Most of us are aware of the horrible experiments and events undertaken by the CIA is creating instability in other countries.

The CIA has had so many Roman Catholic directors since the 1970s — William Casey, Leon Panetta, Michael Hayden, and John Brennan — that today it is sometimes called the “Catholic Intelligence Agency.”

With a US Roman Catholic President, we can see how the Vatican runs the CIA with Roman Catholics running the CIA. By looking at the history of the Roman Catholic church, it had crusades and inquisitions mass murdering over 100 million people mostly Christians during the dark and middle ages. And the mass murdering ways of the Roman Catholic church continues with the CIA in the United States.

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christrussiaword of godciayeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truecatholic intelligence agency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy