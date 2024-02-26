BARBARA O’NEIL ~ CAYENNE PEPPER AND ACTIVATED CHARCOAL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Old fashioned home remedies that actually work. Barbara O’Neil shares her wealth of Knowledge of health and remedies pertaining to the use and application of Cayenne Pepper, Activated Charcoal, and parallel substitutes.
This woman is a Godsend.
Source footage: Kim Osbol - Copenhagen Denmark
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
