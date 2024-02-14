BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ALGORITHMIC INSURRECTION with Dr. Robert Epstein
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
106 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 02/14/2024

https://danhappel.com/dr-robert-epstein-search-engine-manipuation-effect/
Algorithms that amplified search engine manipulation effect (SEME) to advance some political candidates and marginalize others have altered election results in incalculable ways.

This subtle but effective technique to shift millions of votes from one candidate to another has compromised the integrity of the election process and “turned elections into selections” by special interests willing to do what's necessary to control the vote.

Americans are just beginning to comprehend the role of computer algorithms to control public perception and modify free will.

Follow the money is a time tested way to explain human nature, and now it also seems to define our broken election process which must be completely revamped if we are to ever again to trust the system.

Big Tech, Social Media and the Mainstream Media coalesced to define a new form of corporate fascism where government does the bidding of industry……industry with big money to contribute to the campaigns of their political lackeys, and against their ideological opponents.

FeedTheWatchdogs - Let's Get Google and Big Tech out of our Elections!

Keywords
big techgoogleelectionssemeconnecting the dotsdr robert epsteinsearch engine manipulation effect
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy