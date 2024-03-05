How Ukraine Shot Down Two Highly Advanced and Rare Russian A-50 Spy Planes in a Short Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Mar 3, 2024
The Russian air force, already facing challenges, has suffered a series of setbacks over the past month, losing nine of its best planes, primarily to Ukrainian long-range surface-to-air missiles. The latest blow came with the destruction of another A-50, a rare Beriev A-50M/U Mainstay radar early-warning plane, in Krasnodar Krai, just east of the Sea of Azov.
