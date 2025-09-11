Neither Fire nor Explosives: How surviving inside the North Tower was possible (by Heinz Pommer)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Physicist Heinz Pommer has been dealing intensively with the topic 9/11 since the beginning. In this lecture he raises the captivating question how Pasquale Buzzelli, known as the ‚9/11-Surfer‘ was able to survive the destruction process of the north tower which he was in at the time. Pommer presents his personal thesis on this, and exemplifies his findings with a home experiment. He reveals that the internationally prevalent 9/11 narrative is a clearly recognizable lie. Pommer’s current explanations are a further voice opposing the absurd official story of the Twin Towers’ collapse in New York. Definitely something you should not miss out on.