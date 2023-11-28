Iran adds sophisticated warship to Navy fleet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Iranian military added the Deylaman destroyer Mowj-class to northern fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy in the Caspian Sea during a ceremony in the port city of Bandar Anzali. The newest and most advanced warship Deylaman from the Jamaran destroyer version, this was built to have many advantages with upgraded equipment such as radar systems and weapons.
Mirrored -