Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour - Tyson Illingworth. 6-6-23
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
88 views • 06/11/2023

Australian Doctors call to suspend COVID-19 MRNA vaccines pending full investigation with special guest and world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.


Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour.


Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 6th June, 2023.


https://amps.redunion.com.au/


Sponsored by TNT Radio https://tntradio.live/


Tyson Illingworth is a talented Aussie musician who burst onto the scene as a young DJ at 17 years of age. Now 35, DJ Tydi is responsible for the music videos used on the National AMPS Tour. But he also has another story, one of pain and frustration. He's vaccine injured after reluctantly taking the moderna shot. His story is sad, and all too common, but he tells it with a great sense of humour and positivity.


Read about Tyson's story here, the mainstream media did a story about it - https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/dj-who-lost-motor-skills-after-moderna-vaccine-says-doctors-privately-admitted-link/news-story/23d4186d816aeb91b18691548963be12


But they left out the bit about Tyson's Doctor refusing him a D-Dimer test and having covid three times after the jab.


Join Roobs Flyers:


http://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer


Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


All rights reserved.


australiamedical tyrannyqueenslandampsneuropathymodernaplandemicdr aseem malhotracovid adverse reactiontgacovid jabvaccine injuredroobs flyersgold coasttyson illingworthdj tydiaustralian medical professionals societynational tourdatabase of adverse event notifications
