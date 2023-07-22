Sen Hawley Asks Judicial Nominee if He Participated in Meetings on Hunter Biden's Laptop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SCATHING!!!! Senate Judiciary Committee hearing July 12th:
Sen. Josh Hawley Asks Judicial Nominee Mr. Long Point Blank If He Participated In Meetings On Hunter Biden's Laptop.... it did not go well for Mr. Long.
Its mot a get out of jail free card when you are under oath, answering questions, when being considered for a lifetime appointment to a judicial bench.