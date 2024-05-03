Her jaw, eyes, nose, and even her skeleton were bent She was violated in indescribable ways

Pitiful Animal





May 3, 2024





Someone had bent her jaw, curved her eyes, bent her nose, and curved the entire skeleton of her body.

She was bleeding from her eyes, nose and mouth

She managed to survive with severe injuries in the freezing cold.

It was clear that she needed help, but no one cared about it.

Lizzy was admitted to a small vet where the battle for her life took place.

The situation was still extremely critical.

She was in the emergency room at the time, dehydrated, very anemic, and with an extremely high fever due to stress.

She was a little girl who had been forgotten on the street

At that time, she was facing too much trauma.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JE_2NSR63Vg



