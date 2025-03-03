BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
1st Century Discipleship Antidote to Dry 21st-Century Discipleship - Terrie Hellard-Brown
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
6 views • 6 months ago


What does real-life discipleship look like? Terrie Hellard-Brown has the answer. After raising her young children on the mission field as a missionary pastor’s wife, she has had the opportunity to do life alongside people yearning to dig deep into the Word of God and grow their spiritual understanding. She says it’s never too late to disciple your children. She also discusses the biblical model of discipleship, which is so much more involved than just meeting once a week for a bible study. “We have made it into something that it was never intended to be,” she explains. She challenges people to live life together and ask authentic, real questions about their struggles and obstacles. Christians need to pray for each other and be authentic with each other and remember that first century discipleship is the antidote to failing 21st-century discipleship problems.



TAKEAWAYS


If you want to teach your children, you’ve got to stop and engage with them in teachable moments


We can’t correct each other if we’re not being honest with each other


No real Christians have ever lived a life devoid of suffering


Don’t create a fake reality - talk about the realities and struggles in life and pray for each other for God to give you peace and direction



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Tuttle Twins (get 40% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TUTTLETWINSCCM

Up, Down, and All Around book: https://amzn.to/43ic4E5


🔗 CONNECT WITH TERRIE HELLARD-BROWN

Website: https://terriehellardbrown.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terriehellardbrown

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ter_h_brown/

X: https://x.com/HellardBrown

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terrie-hellard-brown-36218598/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerrieHellardBrown

Podcast: https://booksthatspark.libsyn.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

childrenbiblicaldiscipleshipdiscipleantidotetina griffincounter culture mom showterrie hallard brown
