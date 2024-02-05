BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Real Agenda Behind Biden-backed Border Invasion
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
1489 views • 02/05/2024

The invasion coming across the Southern border being engineered by the Biden administration is about more than just bringing in more Democrat voters, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The real agenda includes de-Christianizing what used to be known as "Christendom," undermining the nation-state, and ultimately destroying the United States and even fomenting an orchestrated civil war. The evidence for all of this is overwhelming and becoming more obvious by the day. However, states are taking action to bring the situation under control, as is proper under the U.S. Constitution.


Related Articles:

https://thenewamerican.com/video/citing-polycrisis-globalists-in-davos-plan-new-system-for-everything/


https://thenewamerican.com/world-news/europe/hungarian-pm-mass-migration-a-plot-to-destroy-christian-west/


https://thenewamerican.com/video/hungarys-stop-soros-act-limits-globalists-influence/


https://thenewamerican.com/world-news/europe/new-un-chief-to-europe-ignore-voters-open-the-borders/


https://thenewamerican.com/world-news/insider-eu-u-s-must-take-more-refugees-get-rid-of-sovereignty/


https://thenewamerican.com/video/does-deep-state-want-civil-war-in-us-sure-seems-like-it/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
immigrationbidenborder patrolborder agentimmigration invasion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy