A San Diego police officer has resigned after he was caught locked in the backseat of his squad car with a female detainee who propositioned him for sex last year, newly released bodycam footage showed.





Officer Anthony Hair left his post about a month after a probe was launched into the August 2023 incident and one day before he was to meet with investigators for his second scheduled interview.





Hair, who had been with the SDPD for two years, found himself in the vehicle with the female suspect after he arrested her on suspicion of stealing a car outside a convenience store, according to CBS 8.





Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/05/28/us-news/san-diego-police-officer-anthony-hair-resigns-after-locking-himself-in-backseat-with-female-detainee/





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jk2MRH-vZAs