Idiots Assembled - State of the Union 2023

8:53 A Bad Lip Reading - State of the Union 2023

3:50 Babylon Bee - Alien Confused After Being Taken To Our Leader President Biden

2 clips, 12:44.

Martin Armstrong nailed America's 17.2-year collapse:

2015.75 to 2032.95

2015.75 - Peak in Intelligence (Medicine, Law, Government, Sports, Entertainment, Education, etc.). Government begins to preach and force feed stupidity (communism--words hurt more than sticks/stones, critical race theory, transgenderism, math/science/thinking is racist.

America's collapse will accelerate and finish in final 8.6-years:

II. 2024.35 to 2032.95

-- 2024.35 to 2028.65 (4.3-year half cycle) - End of War War III (US/EU loss leads to break-up)

-- 2028.65 to 2032.95 - US begins breaking into separate regions (states create own groups), With EU/US WWIII loss (end of the New World Order's nefarious plans of One World).

Note: Watching the 'Bad Lip Reading' video--humorous and accurate representation of all government officials ( some Elected and many Rigged into office).