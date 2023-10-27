Anbaric - Finnish Rock - New song out October 2023 - The Man With Two Faces

Hello! New scary song for halloween. Hope you like it

Two faces he wears, a complex disguise

A world of contradictions hidden in his eyes

Yearning for acceptance, a place to belong

But the judgment of society was cruel and strong

A dance between darkness and blinding light

A constant struggle, day and night

Yearning for acceptance, a place to belong

But the judgment of society was cruel and strong

The man with two faces So misunderstood

A tragic figure, in his heart A battle no one could

The man with two faces So misunderstood

A tragic figure, in his heart A battle no one could

He was the man with two faces A troubled, tortured soul

Duality and misery A dire life untold

In the mirror, he sees his reflection,

A battle of identities, a constant connection

