Watching Our Laws In Action - A Very Good Example Of What To Do When A Cop Pulls You Over...

Another video where a fellow sovereign deals with a cop who's pulled him over for driving 7 miles over the "limit". If you have interest in standing up for yourself and the God given rights we have this is a must see.

The narrator has a FREE course here: https://www.thedisclosurehub.com/law



Stay calm and know the common law. There are few cops who will mess with you if they recognize you as someone with knowledge and no fear.





I found this on Odysee. I have no affiliation with the original creator.

https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Secret-Civics---Traffic-Stop-Breakdown-%28Common-Law%29-pt1:0?r=HgS1KzNmL1GddzHRLqJU3iwbSLWcTmSi



