Watching Our Laws In Action - A Very Good Example Of What To Do When A Cop Pulls You Over...
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
154 views • 9 months ago

Another video where a fellow sovereign deals with a cop who's pulled him over for driving 7 miles over the "limit". If you have interest in standing up for yourself and the God given rights we have this is a must see.

The narrator has a FREE course here: https://www.thedisclosurehub.com/law

Stay calm and know the common law. There are few cops who will mess with you if they recognize you as someone with knowledge and no fear.


I found this on Odysee. I have no affiliation with the original creator.

https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Secret-Civics---Traffic-Stop-Breakdown-%28Common-Law%29-pt1:0?r=HgS1KzNmL1GddzHRLqJU3iwbSLWcTmSi

Thank you for your interest in The Body House brand.

Dyann Bridges is a writer, voiceover performer and life coach

Contact Dyann at: [email protected]

ALL Links – https://linktr.ee/bodyhouse1

Join the newsletter - https://bodyhousechronicles.substack.com/

common lawfreedom of speechfreedom of pressknow your rightsfreedom of assemblyfreedom of religiondisclosure hubhow to beat a traffic tickethow to deal with copsyour are a sovergnfreedome of petitionsecret civil lawhidden lawshow the laws actually work
