September 11 - The New Pearl Harbor [2013 - Massimo Mazzucco]

This version: https://youtu.be/hj3e8cKZWiY





DVD 1: https://youtu.be/O1GCeuSr3Mk

DVD 2: https://youtu.be/K7mDXHn_byA

DVD 3: https://youtu.be/DegLpgJmFL8





DVD 1: https://odysee.com/@luogocomune:5/september-11-the-new-pearl-harbor-full:7

DVD 2: https://odysee.com/@luogocomune:5/september-11-the-new-pearl-harbor-full-3:5

DVD 3: https://odysee.com/@luogocomune:5/september-11-the-new-pearl-harbor-full-2:0





Buy the DVD: https://www.luogocomune.net/shop/films-in-english





https://www.luogocomune.net

https://www.youtube.com/user/luogocomune2

https://odysee.com/@luogocomune:5

https://t.me/s/luogocomune2





"September 11 - The New Pearl Harbor" is a 5 hour documentary that summarizes 12 years of public debate on 9/11.

All the most important issues in the debate are presented in full detail, showing both the positions of those who reject the official version, the 9/11 Truth Movement, and the positions of those who support it, called "the debunkers."

You can be the judge.