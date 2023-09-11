September 11 - The New Pearl Harbor [2013 - Massimo Mazzucco]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This version: https://youtu.be/hj3e8cKZWiY
DVD 1: https://youtu.be/O1GCeuSr3Mk
DVD 2: https://youtu.be/K7mDXHn_byA
DVD 3: https://youtu.be/DegLpgJmFL8
DVD 1: https://odysee.com/@luogocomune:5/september-11-the-new-pearl-harbor-full:7
DVD 2: https://odysee.com/@luogocomune:5/september-11-the-new-pearl-harbor-full-3:5
DVD 3: https://odysee.com/@luogocomune:5/september-11-the-new-pearl-harbor-full-2:0
Buy the DVD: https://www.luogocomune.net/shop/films-in-english
https://www.luogocomune.net
https://www.youtube.com/user/luogocomune2
https://odysee.com/@luogocomune:5
https://t.me/s/luogocomune2
"September 11 - The New Pearl Harbor" is a 5 hour documentary that summarizes 12 years of public debate on 9/11.
All the most important issues in the debate are presented in full detail, showing both the positions of those who reject the official version, the 9/11 Truth Movement, and the positions of those who support it, called "the debunkers."
You can be the judge.