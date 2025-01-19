The Luciferian Medical Death Cult - Jeanice Barcelo w/ John Cooper

Jeanice Barcelo is a passionate advocate for transforming the modern birthing paradigm and restoring the sacred rite of childbirth. Her groundbreaking research has exposed the profound and lasting trauma inflicted on children through common medical interventions during pregnancy and delivery.

Jeanice explains how practices like induction, circumcision, and ultrasound are not just harmful, but are part of a deliberate Luciferian agenda to undermine the natural bond between parents and children. These rituals of abuse are designed to fracture the child's spirit, disrupt their capacity for love, and ultimately weaken the family structure…

Beyond the physical trauma, Janice goes into the insidious role of gender ideology, artificial reproductive technologies like IVF and pornography in sexualizing and destabilizing society. She traces these corrosive influences back to the work of pedophiles like Alfred Kinsey, whose "research" was used to radically redefine norms around sexuality and family.

In contrast, Jeanice offers a vision of conscious conception, pregnancy, and birth - where parents come together in love to co-create new life in alignment with the divine. She explains how this sacred process imprints the child with a deep, lifelong connection to Source, whereas the current paradigm of conceiving from carnal pleasure leaves the child fractured, disassociated, and vulnerable to malevolent forces.

Jeanice's work is essential for healing the multi-generational trauma that has been systematically inflicted on humanity. By exposing the Luciferian roots of modern medicine and the technocratic control grid, she empowers viewers to break free of the mind control and reclaim the innate divinity of the creative process. This is a must-watch for anyone seeking to birth a new paradigm of love, consciousness, and family on Earth.

Video Source: https://odysee.com/@thejohncoopershow:4/JeaniceBarcelo:9?signature=42725671252f262843464fd839381805871c1b54b9e335b0e91e2d18ad9d322360d46defafeef18936528beb43e8d3ac78ff26621d00c9f611bf8659d442ddb8&signature_ts=1736967288

