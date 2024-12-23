Hotel Ground Zero [2009]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"They were in the right place at the right time - miraculously. They were in the stairwell that survived because of that reinforcement that had been done in 1993-94. But it goes further than that because they were able to make their way down and be in that very small zone of again what i call the 'shoebox' that survived both collapses.... and to my knowledge are the only 14 people that survived directly being involved in both collapses." - Dennis Woolridge