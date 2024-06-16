BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SPECIAL REPORT: WW3 IS NOW | Babylon Burning #12
Babylon Burning
Babylon Burning
11 months ago

When all else fails the system takes you to war

We have now reached the end of the post World War II Bretton Woods system. The unipolar model of American Hegemonic Dominance running the world is giving way to a multipolar world and when all else fails the system takes you to war. Will humanity transcend into Sci-Fi world or will Thucydides trap doom the whole planet? Come hang out with John Knott for a bit as we examine how the US is losing its reserve currency status as it brings us to the edge of nuclear war and beyond…



Keywords
warww3nuclearnuke
