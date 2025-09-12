Impact of Deportations on Drug Trade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How do deportations affect the drug trade? With reports of millions leaving the U.S., questions arise about whether this disrupts trafficking networks or simply shifts their strategies. From border routes to cartel activity in American cities, the ripple effects are complex. What’s really changing, and what challenges remain? Watch our latest interview to explore these dynamics and gain deeper insight into how deportations intersect with security and the drug trade. Join the conversation today.
#DeportationsImpact #DrugTrade #BorderSecurity
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport