Israeli army raids & shuts down Al Jazeera office in Ramallah, Palestine

The Israeli army raids and shuts down Al Jazeera office in Ramallah, Palestine.

Armed Israeli soldiers entered the Al Jazeera office in Ramallah, Palestine, and ordered it to be closed for 45 days .

As the TV channel reported, after this, the sounds of gunfire were heard around the building, and tear gas was used.

According to Tasnim, the military broke down the door, seized all equipment and documents and stopped the channel's broadcast in the area.

In the summer, a court in Tel Aviv ruled to temporarily ban broadcasts and close 21 offices of the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera in Israel.





