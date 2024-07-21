Have you fallen into the Devil's Jurisdiction? - Poisoned Food, Bread and circuses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The "governments" of the world are not "governments" at all!
They ARE for-profit #Corporations that have deceived the masses into "contracting" with them, in a fraud based system of their "Statutes and Codes"
People must wake up to the FACT that this all a show!
The left vs right paradigm lie is another system of control, just like their "courts" which do NOT actually have "Judges" but rather have administrative
magistrates that also work for the corporation, helping them to deceive mankind!
The entirety of their "Legal System" is a Satanic system of control & slavery!
The definition of "legal" is literally "Against YHWH's Law
It's time to get yourself out of the Devil's #Jurisdiction folks!
These systems REQUIRE YOUR "CONSENT"
They claim that they have your consent....
But you cannot "consent" to a system that you don't know exist!
It requires your INFORMED CONSENT!
Just like entering into a contract of any kind has requirements which they have NOT met! The entire system is one of criminality and #Fraud!
