Have you fallen into the Devil's Jurisdiction? - Poisoned Food, Bread and circuses

The "governments" of the world are not "governments" at all!

They ARE for-profit #Corporations that have deceived the masses into "contracting" with them, in a fraud based system of their "Statutes and Codes"





People must wake up to the FACT that this all a show!

The left vs right paradigm lie is another system of control, just like their "courts" which do NOT actually have "Judges" but rather have administrative

magistrates that also work for the corporation, helping them to deceive mankind!





The entirety of their "Legal System" is a Satanic system of control & slavery!

The definition of "legal" is literally "Against YHWH's Law





It's time to get yourself out of the Devil's #Jurisdiction folks!

These systems REQUIRE YOUR "CONSENT"





They claim that they have your consent....

But you cannot "consent" to a system that you don't know exist!

It requires your INFORMED CONSENT!





Just like entering into a contract of any kind has requirements which they have NOT met! The entire system is one of criminality and #Fraud!





Check out "Forked Face" on BitChute, many of the clips that I used originated from that channel... So check him out, like and subscribe!





"Forked Face" on BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eGbaHpORzmBd





May Yahuwah guide your path and keep you safe in all you do!





