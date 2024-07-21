BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Have you fallen into the Devil's Jurisdiction? - Poisoned Food, Bread and circuses
America at War
America at War
143 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
164 views • 9 months ago

The "governments" of the world are not "governments" at all!

They ARE for-profit #Corporations that have deceived the masses into "contracting" with them, in a fraud based system of their "Statutes and Codes"


People must wake up to the FACT that this all a show!

The left vs right paradigm lie is another system of control, just like their "courts" which do NOT actually have "Judges" but rather have administrative

magistrates that also work for the corporation, helping them to deceive mankind!


The entirety of their "Legal System" is a Satanic system of control & slavery!

The definition of "legal" is literally "Against YHWH's Law


It's time to get yourself out of the Devil's #Jurisdiction folks!

These systems REQUIRE YOUR "CONSENT"


They claim that they have your consent....

But you cannot "consent" to a system that you don't know exist!

It requires your INFORMED CONSENT!


Just like entering into a contract of any kind has requirements which they have NOT met! The entire system is one of criminality and #Fraud!


Check out "Forked Face" on BitChute, many of the clips that I used originated from that channel... So check him out, like and subscribe!


"Forked Face" on BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eGbaHpORzmBd


May Yahuwah guide your path and keep you safe in all you do!


Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)



Keywords
trumppoliticseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy