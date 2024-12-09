BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Monkey Pox, Bird Flu, heavy detoxing 9/12/24:
Reverend Christine
Reverend Christine
128 views • 8 months ago

EDTA, NAC, Master Peace. Cure for any of the Pox disease Sarracenia Purea- Pitcher Plant. Spicy Survival Crackers; Impromptu cornbread baked as crackers, using room temperature seeds.  Ingredients: 6oz. pkg Mexican Style Cornbread Mix, 1 2/2 tbsp dried cilantro, 1/2 tbsp garlic granules, 3/4 tbsp chili powder, 2/3 cup hot water, 1 1/2 tbsp virgin olive oil, 2/3 cup tbsp raw pumpkin seeds, 1/2 cup raw sunflower seeds, 1/3 cup sesame seeds. Directions: Pre-heat oven to 350 dregrees and place parchment paper on baking sheet. Vigorously stir cornbread mix, spices, hot water, olive oil, then stir on seed mixture. Spoon mixture onto parchment paper, cover with more paper and press flat with small try. Remove top paper and bake 25 min. Turn over onto another baking sheet, remove paper, score with pizza cutter and bake 10 min. (or until crispy)......God Bless.

Keywords
healthmilitarysurvivalgovernmentww3campingfema-campscivil-warnew-world-orderreverend-christinebugging-out15minute-cities
