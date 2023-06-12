Why did China execute this young woman? Too many boyfriends

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
June 12, 2023
Executed for having too many boyfriends in China. This is called "hooliganism". The penalty is death. This kind of state tyranny is what our government wants us to live under. The United States government many times has pointed to China and said they are the "model" government.
Source: serpentza on YouTube
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lg7NarILqu8u/