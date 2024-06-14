Having an Excellent Spirit!!!

Because these dreams are usually warnings that can lead to death, it is imperative that insight that is given is truthful and accurate. God is intentional in all things. Not ever speaking an idle word as is consistent in men. Meditate on the scriptures given and the importance of self-discipline.



This is a revelation that is true. Regardless to whether we take heed, that dream will come to pass. If unto death, it can only be turned of God, through sincere repentance from us, and by His grace and mercy. But many times with His mercy and through obedience, there may be a way of escape.

When Jesus gives utterance through His prophets and servants, whether good or bad, it will come to pass. Even as they tell the intended recipient, they will walk into their outcome.