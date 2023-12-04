The Grand Plan for Gaza w/ Max Igan

Sarah Westall





Max Igan returns to the program to discuss Gaza and the Israeli onslaught that is ongoing. We discuss the strange, some say impossible, incompetency of the Israeli government on October 7th to stop the brutal assault of innocent Israelis followed by the total destruction of Gaza (not Hamas) and mass murder/genocide of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians. This topic is personal to Igan who has many friends who lived in the Gaza strip who are now dead, missing or without a home. You can learn more and follow Max Igan on all his social media channels at https://thecrowhouse.com/





