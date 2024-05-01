BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
They want to KILL you (here's how they'll do it) - Dr Vernon Coleman
12 months ago

Dr. Vernon Coleman


April 11, 2024


IMPORTANT NOTE: If you have difficulty accessing this video (which is being blocked because it contains truths the conspirators want to keep hidden) go to https://www.vernoncoleman.com where you can read the entire transcript. The comments have been turned off because of the lies and libels which come from the enemy.

Dr Vernon Coleman was first to expose the covid fraud early in 2020. And he warned about the vaccine months before it appeared. Now he warns about the biggest threat to your life. They're going to make you want to kill yourself. And if that fails, they'll do it for you. Please read Jack King's shocking, new book "They Want to Kill Us" click on the following link https://www.amazon.co.uk/They-Want-Kill-Us-Heres/dp/B0D172G4LG/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20N9B0E3I1EH7&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.zzTrSA770hDtvp9dyAPW2Q.ui-RIpb0skRVgNbt_VkhydylZJcwxBNTl_H111Z_LLI&dib_tag=se&keywords=jack+king+they+want+to+kill+us&qid=1712859847&sprefix=jack+king+they+want+to+kill+us%2Caps%2C150&sr=8-1

For more unbiased information, visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/hJJqK6ohv9uf/

Keywords
globalistselitenwoconspiracykillcoviddr vernon coleman
