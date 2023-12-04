BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why IRS postponement of 1099-K reporting of $600 or more until 2025 is no big deal! (Short)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
12/04/2023

Are you a small business owner who accepts credit card payments?  Do you use Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App to reimburse your employees or send money to friends and family?  Are you worried the IRS will be able to use the 1099-K reporting requirement of $600 or more against you?

 

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon will show you the REAL reasons why the IRS has delayed the requirement for Third Pary Network Transactions (TPNT) to report transactions of $600 or more until 2025 and why the 1099 reporting of your transactions does not matter anyway.

 

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, has helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040medicare taxtax courttaxable incometrade or businessindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous contentionsocial security taxnontaxpayernonfilergarnishmentlegal tax advice
