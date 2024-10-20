The Alex Jones Show October 20, 2024

October 20, 2024





Original title:





War War War! Xi Jinping Orders Chinese Communist Military to Prepare for Imminent Global Conflict After Israeli Plans to Attack Iran Leaked + NATO Plans to Provide Ukraine Nuclear Weapons Reported By Germany’s Largest Newspaper





Courtesy of The Alex Jones Show

banned.video





https://banned.video/watch?id=6715a1d7f0e164028365adfb





Alex Jones breaks down Chinese President Xi Jinping’s orders to the People’s Liberation Army to prepare for imminent war in response to NATO’s plans to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine and Israel’s leaked plan to attack Iran. Also, economist Kirk Elliot joins the show to discuss how a looming financial collapse is coming as US banks report unrealized losses 7x higher than during the 2008 financial crisis.





