If you thought the chat GPT was woke, just wait till you get hold of Google bard AI. It very well might be Walker, from stating democratic talking points like mind reading the January 6 protesters, to stating that Donald Trump was trying to normalize white supremacy after specifically condemning the neo-Nazis and white nationalists, and offering up a walk lecture on black murder statistics.#googlebard #AI #woke #chatgpt
