WE'VE BEEN LIED TO 🤬 ALL ALONG
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
71 views • 04/03/2024

Dr. Leroy Hulsey is a professor emeritus of structural engineering at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the world’s preeminent expert on the collapse of World Trade Center’s Building 7 on September 11, 2001. In this interview with Jimmy Dore Dr. Hulsey reveals the scientific basis that led him to conclude that the impact of the planes hitting the twin towers and any fires that were raging through the building could NOT have caused WTC 7 to collapse into its own footprint.


Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Dr. Hulsey about his research, how he was persuaded to undertake this project and what kind of response his evidence-based conclusions have elicited from the media.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZXsIkbxMGo


liespsyopseptember 11jimmy doreground zerodr leroy hulsey
