Blue Lasers supposedly don't burn, DEWs, conductivity? Leading towards the UN Blue Helmets takeover?

Aug 25, 2023

Here is a compilation of clips showing how lasers don't burn the color blue? Don't forget the conductivity and the grounding electricity will burn no matter what color the object is? As it won't burn the wood, but will burn metal? Notice how Oprah's estate was never touched by the fires, take a good look at the blue roof of hers? Those such as her are evil and sick! There are plenty of things and places that didn't burn, question everything?

Timestamp:

00.00-33 seconds Oprah's blue roof house and other blue roofs

00.34-00.55 seconds Lasers don't burn Blue when it's not in conductivity

00.55-16:55 NeverLoseTruth1 video on Blue lasers and more

16:55-32:26 Jeff Synder 2 video on exposing lies of blue lasers, when it's conductivity, show simple truth to the sheeple

32:26-57:52 Vincent Rhodes on the Blue Helmets are coming

Does anyone remember at CERN's headquarters the demon goddess of death and destruction Shiva, who is painted blue with multiple arms like an octopus? The same blue symbolism at Epstein's island, Ellen Degenerate's set, and other evil pedo artwork. As these evil ones communicate through symbolism as they would do anything to continue their operations and satanic sacrifices that serve their god Satan. Whether or not the blue symbolism is the evil psychopaths signal to ramp up their agenda 2030 goals?

These frequencies and other weapons used for evil purposes are being used against we the people for control, depopulation, and separation from God purposes. Why allow evil to flourish when good men and women do nothing to hold them accountable?

Again, let's do what we can to expose the evil ones and go on the offensive against them before they destroy all life on Earth. Prefer dangerous freedoms over peaceful slavery.

