When you come out of the past, bearing fruit should be the sign that you are living in the present and looking toward the future. This fruit is not something you produce in your own power but happens automatically when you walk with the Lord in faith and obedience and this in turn gives birth to good works. But what can you do to prepare yourself?

It begins with looking for a harvest and dying to self which is a lifelong process that allows much fruit to manifest in your life. This message will make you think about where you are spiritually and encourage you to draw closer to God. God is looking for a harvest and it is His sincere desire for you to be fruitful. Welcome to living in the present and rejoicing in the future!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1236.pdf

RLJ-1236 -- MAY 2, 2010

Stop Living in the Past Part 6: Bearing Fruit

