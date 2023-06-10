P.1 Perth to Balingup and back over 4 days, to help my struggling wife MVI_1944

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d2db3483-5d51-44a0-b9f2-50738b367752
I had been struggling to get well enough to travel 260 km south from Perth to Balingup, to bring supplies to my ill and recuperating wife, and spend Monday evening to Thursday afternoon doing numerous chores to assist her, as promised help has been thin or non-existent, but for one angel, Rosemary, who is away on a 3-week house sit in Perth. Noxious self-centredness is rife in our world, and countless people are victims of it; we must soldier on, attempting to demonstrate a better way to behave for those open to learn, and make it a team effort, striving to improve ourselves as well.