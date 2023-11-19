BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Orders World Govt’s To Lower Age of Consent to 12
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
285 views • 11/19/2023

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at peoplesvoice.locals.com!


- Visit http://PrepareWithTpv.com so that you’re ready to survive the imminent false flag food shortages

- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv


The World Economic Forum has ordered governments around the world to reduce the age of consent to 12 years and decriminalize pedophilia.


According to the sick and twisted minds in the corridors of power in Davos, age of consent laws have no place in an “enlightened society” because they discriminate against a child’s right to choose to have sex with adults.


If you disagree, the globalist elite have a plan for you. According to the next step in their evil agenda, they are planning to require parents to obtain a license to raise their own children. And if parents object to key planks of the globalist agenda, including the so-called “rights of the child”, the elite will take away your right to raise your own child.


Make no mistake, they are coming for our children. If you don’t want to live in a world in which children are thrown to the wolves, the time has come to make a stand.


Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE

Keywords
depopulationworld economic forumelite pedophiliawefage of consentthe great resetyoung global leadereuthanazia
