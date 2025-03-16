The Bible - Holy Scriptures or a Jewish Conspiracy Book?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Horrific events surrounding the Israel-Gaza war are currently fuelling age-old questions: Is this "Israel down there" still on the same mission as was "ancient Israel" that we received our Bible from? Some see Judaism as God’s chosen people, others as a conspiratorial Satanic sect. Those who still perceive the Bible as "Holy Scriptures" recognise our Creator behind the God of the Bible, others the bare devil. What is true then? Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek, internationally recognised as a competent Bible teacher for over 40 years, sheds bright light into this darkness. This hour of study will be worthwhile for everyone!