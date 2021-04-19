© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Apr 19, 2021] "Flat Earth Astrology" Interview with David Weiss - A Cosmic Journey with Demi and J. [Demitri Wylde]
52 views • 7 months ago
Welcome to season 2, Starseeds! This week we take a deep dive into a black hole (KUH-SPLASH!) to learn about the Flat Earth theory by the Flat Earth messiah himself, David Weiss. Be sure to subscribe to our channel for more great interviews and videos out every week!
