Evil is growing in the world, the Believer need not fear, we are victorious!

2Thess lesson #96; In 2Thessalonians chapter 2, the Apostle Paul points out that the evil of the beast system will become a powerfully deceptive ideology. Evil and sin are different, and GOD will destroy evil as is told to us in Psalms chapter 37. Be not shocked by evil leadership or the attacks upon the Christain pivot, because the beast system is being built in rapid fashion all around us.