⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation

(1 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Liptsy and Volchansk directions, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 36th Marine Brigade, and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Liptsy, Volchansk, and Volchanskye Khutora (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 95 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles. One field ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces liberated Vishnevoye (Kharkov reg).

Moreover, Russian units inflicted damage on manpower and materiel 4th, 53rd, 60th mech'd brigs, 4th Tank Brig, and 117th Territorial Defence Brig near Stavki, Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic), Lozovaya (Kharkov reg), and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault groups of 14th and 116th mech'd brigs of the AFU were repelled. AFU losses up to 410 troops, five motor vehicles, a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station. Two ammunition depots were wiped out.

▫️Yug GOFs took more advantageous lines and hit formations of 24th, 58th, 72nd mech'd brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brig, 143rd Infantry Brig of the AFU, and 119th Territorial Defence Brig near Razliv, Konstantinovka, Fyodorovka, Zaliznyanskoye, and Mayskoye of the DPR.

One counter-attack launched by a unit of the 5th Assault Brig of the Armed Forces of UKR was repelled. AFU losses up to 900 troops, five motor vehicles, U.S.-made 155-mm M777 and M198 howitzers, a 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a 122-mm D-30 howi, and a UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer. One ammo depot was wiped out.

▫️ Tsentr GOFs liberated Krutoy Yar of the DPR.

Group's units damaged manpower and materiel of 47th, 151st mech'd brigs, 95th Air Assault Brig, 68th Jaeger Brigs, 109th, 116th, 119th territorial defence brigs, 12th and 15th Natl Guard Brigs near Selidovo, Dzerzhinsk, Nikolayevka, Lysovka, Sukhaya Balka, Druzhba, and Shevchenko (DPR).



Nine counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 28th, 47th, 150th, 151st, 154th mech'd brigs and 25th Airborne Brig of the AFU were repelled.

AFU losses up to 635 troops, a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, a 152-mm Msta-B howi, 3 152-mm D-20 guns, & 2 122-mm D-30 howis.

▫️ Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motr'd Infantry Brig, 127th Territorial Defence Brig near Dobrovolye, Zolotaya Niva, and Rovnopol of the DPR.



Two counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 72nd Mech'd Brig of the AFU were repelled. The enemy lost up to 125 troops, a tank, an infantry fighting vehic, six motor vehics, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer. Two ammo depots were wiped out.

▫️ Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on formations of the 35th Marine Brig, 39th Coastal Defence Brig, and 124th Territorial Defence Brig near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Antonovka (Kherson reg), and Kherson.



AFU losses up to 60 troops, three motor vehicles, and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station. Three AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian GOFs engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 128 areas. Air defence units shot down three U.S.-made ATACMS tactical missiles, three U.S.-made HIMARS rockets, and 31 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,558 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,468 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,450 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,765 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.