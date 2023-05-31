5/31/2023 -- Source of 'Radioactive' dust coating Jana Elementary school in St. Louis MO found

Looks like I found the source of the radioactive dust detected at Jana Elementary school Florissant Missouri (St. Louis) in August 2022.As I show in this video, there is no denying that in March 2022 someone dug up ground and placed what looks like some kind of "pipeline" behind the school directly along the creek, then covered it up with the dirt they dug out .





Obviously any major digging behind the school would kick up dust from the creek that was un-remediated (or missed in the original cleanup a few feet down) - Alpha and Beta radiation especially hard to show up through multiple layers of dirt.

The US Army Corps says they want to get into Fort Belle Fontaine 2 miles DOWN STREAM from the school to dig up the soil there -- thus we can conclude that a few layers of soil along the creek (a few inches to feet down) is fully contaminated, and at risk of being kicked up with digging or even possibly mowing grasses growing into these deposits.





Quite frankly, I hate to have to say it, but this most likely means they would need to dig up and haul out ALL of cold water creek from the actual Saint Louis International airport all the way to Fort Belle Fontaine at the Mississippi River.

Additionally, near term, if I was in charge, there would be an immediate order to stop all surface digging anywhere around there.. maybe even a 1/4 to 1/2 mile outwards from the creek in all directions (more or less who knows right now).





How am I the only one to find this?! That's my only question.





Links below shown in the video:

Final USACE report on the radiation at Jana Elementary , saying everying all good and all clear , also saying they could not find a source of the radiation to begin with... story here: https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/spe...





Story on the original August 2022 radiation tests: https://edition.cnn.com/2022/11/10/us...





Story on the US Army Corps of Engineers asking to dig up Fort Belle Fontaine 2 miles DOWN STREAM from Jana Elementary to remove radioactive they denied exists upstream at the school (you just can't make this stuff up! Left hand denying what the right hand is confirming! ): https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/loc...





Me on NBC KSDK doing the radiation readings after Fukushima in 2011:





https://youtu.be/SHrvZU_8sBg

The actual interview which aired on my Fukushima radiation tests :





https://youtu.be/cUBuFpzKBQM





Simply put, I can't believe I'm the guy to find this, and to put it all together.

Much love during hard and wild time guys!





